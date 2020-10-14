IDPH adjusts reporting of Region 6 data

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said starting Wednesday, they are adjusting how data for Region 6 is reported. They stated this is to “most accurately capture spread across the region.”

They said Champaign County and their data would still be counted in Region 6, but the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s saliva testing will be included separately. “This will allow us to better identify testing needs and trends in the region.”

Beginning Thursday, officials said the public health department will include both molecular and antigen tests in the number of total tests performed around the state. “Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed).” Now, antigen tests are becoming more available, according to IDPH, so they will include both of those tests in the total number of tests.