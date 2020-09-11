IDPH adds to list of COVID-19 warning level counties

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health added to their list of counties that are at a warning level for COVID-19.

Vermilion County was added to the list. In total, there are 30 Illinois counties that are at a warning level. Those counties include: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.

In a news release, Vermilion County Health Department officials said they were put at a warning level because of their number of new cases per 100,000 and because of an increase in their emergency department visits for COVID-like illnesses–an increase of 20% over the last two weeks. They said they were placed at a warning level for the week of August 30-September 5. Additionally, they said the county’s positivity rate increased to 3.8% for that week.

County officials said while they hope otherwise, they expect for the county to stay on the warning list for September 6-12. “This is a warning, and an opportunity for us to remind and encourage businesses and residents to be thoughtful,” said Douglas Toole, VCHD. He continued to say that if Vermilion County and other counties in their region remain on the warning list, the State might “temporarily tighten up some of the guidelines to aid in social distancing and help us to return to a lower risk situation.”

For a list of the factors that go into IDPH declaring a county is at a warning level, click here.