IDPH addresses water fun in Phase 4

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued rules under Phase 4 of Restore Illinois addressing how public swimming facilities can open during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches will be allowed to open at 50% capacity. Facilities must have plans addressing physical distancing for people who have to line up to use water slides, lazy rivers or other water features. The plan must also address sanitizing all equipment including rafts, tubes and chairs between each use.

It’s suggested facilities require temperature checks for employees and customers and limit groups to no more than 50 people. It’s also recommended face coverings be worn when not swimming with exceptions for children under 2 years old or those with medical conditions or disabilities prevented from safely wearing a mask.