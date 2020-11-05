IDPH: 9,935 new COVID-19 cases; 97 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 97 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health included 12 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

Four Coles County residents: Three women in their 90s and 70s and one man in his 90s

A DeWitt County woman in her 90s

A Macon County man and woman in their 60s and 90s

A McLean County woman in her 30s

Four Vermilion County residents: Four men in their 70s and 80s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29 – November 4 is 9.1%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 10.5% for the time period of October 29-November 4.

There is a total of 447,491 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 10,030 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, there were 3,891 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 772 were in the ICU and 343 were on ventilators.