IDPH: 9,757 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 238 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,757 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 238 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials stated some data reported to them is delayed from the weekends, including the past holiday weekend.

IDPH included 24 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 90s

A Cumberland County woman in her 80s

An Edgar County man in his 90s

An Effingham County man in his 60s

Two Iroquois County men in their 80s

Seven Livingston County residents: Six women in their 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s and a man in his 90s

A Logan County woman in her 80s

Four Macon County residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and two men in their 80s & 90s

A Macoupin County woman in her 70s

A Menard County woman in her 70s

A Moultrie County man in his 80s

A Sangamon County woman in her 80s

A man and woman in their 70s & 90s from Vermilion County

The public health department reported a total of 748,603 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 12,639 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,507 specimens for a total 10,699,586. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 25 – December 1, 2020 is 10.6%.” They also reported a seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 12.5% for the time period of November 25-December 1.

As of Tuesday night, 5,764 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those patients, 1,190 were in the ICU and 714 were on ventilators.