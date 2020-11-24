IDPH: 9,469 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 125 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,469 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 125 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 13 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Four Champaign County residents: A man & woman in their 80s and two men in their 90s
  • A Coles County man in his 80s
  • A DeWitt County man in his 80s
  • A man and woman in their 80s & 90s from Effingham County
  • An Iroquois County man in his 80s
  • A Macon County woman in her 90s
  • A McLean County woman in her 30s
  • A woman in her 80s from Sangamon County
  • A Vermilion County woman in her 80s

IDPH reported a total of 674,089 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 11,677 deaths.

Additionally, public health officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,323 specimens for a total 9,990,304. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 10.4%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate for November 17-November 23 was 12.4%.

As of Monday night, 6,134 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,202 were in the ICU and 668 were on ventilators.

