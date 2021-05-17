IDPH: 946 new cases of COVID-19; 6 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 946 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including six additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

A total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses. More than 64% of individuals 18 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.