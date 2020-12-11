IDPH: 9,420 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 190 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,420 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 190 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 22 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cass County man in his 70s
  • A Champaign County woman in her 60s
  • A Christian County man in his 80s
  • Two Effingham County residents: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s
  • Two Iroquois County women in their 80s
  • A Livingston County man in his 80s
  • A Macon County man in his 80s
  • Four Macoupin County residents: Two women in their 70s & 90s and two men in their 60s & 90s
  • Four McLean County residents: Two women in their 90s & 100s and a man in his 90s
  • Two Sangamon County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
  • A Shelby County man in his 70s
  • Two Vermilion County women in their 80s & 90s

IDPH reported a total of 832,951 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,050 deaths.

Also, public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 9.4%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 11.1% for the December 4-10 time period.

As of Thursday night, 5,141 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those patients, 1,081 were in the ICU and 635 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story