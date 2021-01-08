IDPH: 9,277 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 126 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,277 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 126 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 11 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

An Effingham County man in his 80s

An Iroquois County man in his 60s

Two Livingston County women in their 70s & 90s

Two McLean County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s

Two Montgomery County men in their 70s & 80s

A Sangamon County man in his 90s

Two Vermilion County residents: A man and woman in their 80s

In Illinois, there is a total of 1,017,322 COVID-19 cases, including 17,395 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 1–7, 2021 is 8.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 9.5% for the time period of January 1-7.

As of Thursday night, 3,777 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. Of those patients, 780 were in the ICU and 422 were on ventilators.