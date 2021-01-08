IDPH: 9,277 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 126 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,277 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 126 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 11 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • An Effingham County man in his 80s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 60s
  • Two Livingston County women in their 70s & 90s
  • Two McLean County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s
  • Two Montgomery County men in their 70s & 80s
  • A Sangamon County man in his 90s
  • Two Vermilion County residents: A man and woman in their 80s

In Illinois, there is a total of 1,017,322 COVID-19 cases, including 17,395 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 1–7, 2021 is 8.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 9.5% for the time period of January 1-7.

As of Thursday night, 3,777 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. Of those patients, 780 were in the ICU and 422 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story