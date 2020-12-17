IDPH: 8,828 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 181 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,828 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 181 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 26 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 70s

A Christian County woman in her 80s

A Coles County woman in her 80s

Two DeWitt County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 90s

Two Effingham County women in their 60s & 70s

An Iroquois County man in his 80s

A Livingston County woman in her 60s

Three Macoupin County residents: Two men in their 70s & 90s and a woman in her 70s

Eight McLean County residents: Six men in their 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s and two women in their 70s & 80s

Four Sangamon County residents: Three women in their 60s, 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s

A Shelby County woman in her 90s

A Vermilion County man in his 60s

IDPH reported a total of 879,428 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,835 deaths.

Additionally, public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,015 specimens for a total 12,147,3093. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 10 – December 16, 2020 is 8.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 10.0% for the December 10-16 time period.

As of Wednesday night, there were 4,751 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,056 were in the ICU and 575 were on ventilators.