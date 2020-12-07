IDPH: 8,691 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 90 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,691 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 90 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County woman in her 90s
  • A Ford County man and woman in their 60s & 80s
  • A McLean County woman in her 80s

According to IDPH, there is a total of 796,264 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,343 deaths.

In addition, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 11.9% for the time period of November 30-December 6.

As of Sunday night, there were 5,190 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,123 were in the ICU and 648 were on ventilators.

