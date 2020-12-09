IDPH: 8,256 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 179 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,256 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 179 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 31 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 70s
  • A Christian County woman in her 40s
  • Two Edgar County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s
  • Five Effingham County residents: Four women in their 70s, 80s & 90s and a man in his 70s
  • A Livingston County woman in her 90s
  • Three Logan County women in their 60s & 90s
  • Four Macoupin County women in their 60s & 80s
  • Two McLean County residents: A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s
  • A Moultrie County woman in her 80s
  • Eight Sangamon County residents: Three men in their 50s, 70s & 80s and five women in their 60s, 80s & 90s
  • Two Shelby County residents: A man and woman in their 80s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 90s

IDPH reported a total of 812,430 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,666 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 9.6%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate for December 2-8 was 11.4%.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,176 were in the ICU and 647 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story