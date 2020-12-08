IDPH: 7,910 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 145 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,910 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 145 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 18 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Christian County woman in her 70s
  • A Coles County woman in her 80s
  • Two Effingham County residents: A woman & man in their 80s
  • Three Iroquois County residents: Two women and a man in their 70s
  • Three Livingston County residents: A man in his 80s and two women in their 90s
  • A Logan County woman in her 90s
  • A Macon County man in his 90s
  • A Macoupin County woman in her 90s
  • A McLean County man in his 90s
  • A Moultrie County woman in her 80s
  • Two Sangamon County men in their 70s & 90s
  • A Shelby County man in his 70s

According to IDPH, there is a total of 804,174 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,487 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 9.9%.” They also reported a seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 11.8% for the December 1-6 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 5,199 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,071 were in the ICU and 626 were on ventilators.

