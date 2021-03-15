IDPH: 782 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 782 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 12 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials reported a total of 1,210,113 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 20,955 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,112 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 227 were in the ICU and 95 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,145 specimens for a total of 19,170,243. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 8-14, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the March 8-14 time period.

There has been a total of 4,623,735 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 total doses were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 5,038,635 Illinois doses.

“A total of 4,102,810 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 354,773 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,147 doses. Yesterday, 62,508 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”