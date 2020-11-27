IDPH: 7,574 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 66 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,574 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 66 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Livingston County man in his 60s

Two Macon County men in their 80s

A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

IDPH said there is a total of 705,063 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 12,029 deaths.

Additionally, the public health department stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,130 specimens for a total 10,289,223. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 20 – November 26, 2020 is 10.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 12.2% for the time period of November 20-26.

As of Thursday night, there were 5,829 people in Illinois hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 1,215 were in the ICU and 698 were on ventilators.