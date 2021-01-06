IDPH: 7,569 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 139 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,569 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 139 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included 15 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients were:

A Champaign County man in his 70s

A Coles County woman in her 80s

A Douglas County man in his 80s

Two Edgar County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s

A Livingston County woman in her 90s

A Macon County man in his 60s

Two Macoupin County residents: A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s

Five McLean County residents: Three men in their 60s and 90s and two women in their 70s and 80s

A Sangamon County man in his 70s

IDPH officials stated there is a total of 999,288 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 17,096 deaths.

Additionally, public health also said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 20, 2020 – January 5, 2021 is 8.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 9.9% for the December 30-January 5 time period.

As of Tuesday night, 3,928 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 812 were in the ICU and 451 were on ventilators.

Also, IDPH said the previous mask mandate created through an emergency rule expired on January 3. “However, a subsequent emergency rule was filed January 4, 2021 and is in effect for 150 days.”