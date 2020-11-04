IDPH: 7,538 new COVID-19 cases; 55 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,538 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 55 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included eight central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Logan County man in his 80s

A man and woman in their 70s from Macon County

One Moultrie County woman in her 80s

Four Shelby County residents: Two men in their 70s and 80s & a man and woman in their 90s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 10.1 % for the time period of October 28-November 3.

According to IDPH, there is a total of 437,556 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 9,933 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 3,761 in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 776 were in the ICU and 327 were on ventilators.