IDPH: 7,377 new COVID-19 cases; 181 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,377 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases announced Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 181 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials included 22 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cass County woman in her 70s
  • A Cumberland County man in his 90s
  • A Douglas County man in his 90s
  • An Effingham County woman in her 100s
  • Four Ford County residents: Three men in their 80s & 90s and a woman in her 90s
  • Two Iroquois County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 80s
  • Three Livingston County residents: Two women in their 80s and a man in his 70s
  • Three Logan County residents: Two women in their 70s & 80s and a man in his 80s
  • A McLean County woman in her 60s
  • Four Sangamon County residents: Three men in their 50s, 70s & 90s and a woman in her 60s
  • A Shelby County woman in her 70s

IDPH reported a total of 886,805 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 15,015 deaths.

Additionally, the public health department stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,292 specimens for a total 12,259,595. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 8.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 9.7% for the December 11-17 time period.

As of Thursday night, 4,690 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 1,023 were in the ICU and 589 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story