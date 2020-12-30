IDPH: 7,374 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 178 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,374 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 178 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Cumberland County woman in her 60s

An Effingham County woman in her 80s

Two Ford County men in their 70s & 80s

An Iroquois County man in his 80s

A Logan County man in his 80s

Four Macon County residents: Two women and two men in their 70s & 90s

Two Macoupin County men in their 70s

A McLean County man in his 80s

A Moultrie County man in his 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 50s

IDPH officials reported there is a total of 955,380 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,357 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 7.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.9% for the time period of December 23-29.

As of Tuesday night, 4,244 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 882 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.