IDPH: 7,374 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 178 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,374 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 178 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cumberland County woman in her 60s
  • An Effingham County woman in her 80s
  • Two Ford County men in their 70s & 80s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 80s
  • A Logan County man in his 80s
  • Four Macon County residents: Two women and two men in their 70s & 90s
  • Two Macoupin County men in their 70s
  • A McLean County man in his 80s
  • A Moultrie County man in his 80s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 50s

IDPH officials reported there is a total of 955,380 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,357 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 23 – December 29, 2020 is 7.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.9% for the time period of December 23-29.

As of Tuesday night, 4,244 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 882 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story