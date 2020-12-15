IDPH: 7,359 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 117 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,359 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 117 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 14 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Champaign County woman in her 70s

A Cumberland County woman in her 90s

An Edgar County man in his 80s

Two Effingham County residents: A man and woman in their 80s

A Livingston county man in his 80s

A McLean County woman in her 80s

Four Sangamon County residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and two men in their 80s & 90s

A Vermilion County man in his 50s

IDPH reported a total of 863,477 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,509 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 8.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 10.3% for the December 8-14 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 4,965 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those patients, 1,057 were in the ICU and 598 were on ventilators.