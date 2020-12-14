IDPH: 7,214 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 103 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,214 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 103 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials reported a total of 856,118 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,394 deaths.

IDPH also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 8.7%.” Additionally, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 10.3% for the December 7-13 time period.

As of Sunday night, there were 4,951 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,070 were in the ICU and 621 were on ventilators.