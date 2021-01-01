IDPH: 7,201 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 157 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 157 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Cass County woman in her 70s
  • Two Coles County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s
  • A Livingston County woman in her 30s
  • A Logan County man in his 80s
  • Five McLean County residents: Two men in their 60s & 70s and three women in their 80s & 90s
  • A Montgomery County man in his 90s
  • Three Sangamon County residents: Two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s
  • A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

IDPH officials said there is a total of 970,590 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,647 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,222 specimens for a total 13,374,665. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 25 – December 31, 2020 is 8.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 9.5% for the December 25-31 time period.

As of Thursday night, 4,093 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 837 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story