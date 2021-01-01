IDPH: 7,201 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 157 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 157 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Cass County woman in her 70s

Two Coles County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s

A Livingston County woman in her 30s

A Logan County man in his 80s

Five McLean County residents: Two men in their 60s & 70s and three women in their 80s & 90s

A Montgomery County man in his 90s

Three Sangamon County residents: Two men in their 90s and a woman in her 100s

A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

IDPH officials said there is a total of 970,590 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,647 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,222 specimens for a total 13,374,665. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 25 – December 31, 2020 is 8.1%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 9.5% for the December 25-31 time period.

As of Thursday night, 4,093 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 837 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.