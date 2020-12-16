IDPH: 7,123 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 146 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,123 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, including 146 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 14 additional central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Christian County men in their 60s & 80s
  • An Effingham County man in his 90s
  • An Iroquois County woman in her 90s
  • A Livingston County woman in her 90s
  • A Macon County man in his 70s
  • A Macoupin County woman in her 90s
  • A McLean County man in his 70s
  • Five Sangamon County residents: Four men in their 70s, 80s & 90s and a woman in her 80s
  • A Vermilion County woman in her 80s

According to IDPH, there is a total of 870,600 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 14,655 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,278 specimens for a total 12,055,288. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 9 – December 15, 2020 is 8.5%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 10.3% for the time period of December 9-15.

As of Tuesday night, there were 4,793 people hospitalized with the virus across the state. Of those patients, 1,045 were in the ICU and 590 were on ventilators.

