IDPH: 7,042 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 95 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,042 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 95 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 11 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Coles County residents: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s

Two McLean County residents; A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s

Three Montgomery County residents: Two men in their 70s & 90s and a woman in her 80s

A Piatt County man in his 90s

Three Sangamon County residents: A woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s & 90s

There is a total of 1,093,375 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 18,615 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total 15,209,516. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 15–21, 2021 is 5.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 6.2% for the January 15-21 time period.

As of Thursday night, 3,179 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those patients, 661 were in the ICU and 348 were on ventilators.

IDPH said that starting Friday, they have adjusted reporting probable cases. They said,” which caused an artificial one day increase in cases of 1,903. Previously, only confirmed deaths were included in the total case count. However, the total case count includes both confirmed and probable cases. Therefore, probable deaths are now being in the total case county.” They continued to say confirmed and probable deaths will still be separately reported.

As of Thursday night, there were 922,325 vaccines doses delivered to providers throughout Illinois, according to IDPH. Additionally, around 524,050 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

“IDPH is currently reporting a total of 616,677 vaccines administered, including 93,683 for long-term care facilities,” said IDPH officials. “Yesterday, a total of 44,288 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,190 doses.”