IDPH: 6,652 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 88 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,652 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 88 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 14 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A DeWitt County woman in her 70s

A Douglas County man in his 90s

An Edgar County man in his 70s

Two Effingham County residents: A woman in his 70s and a man in his 90s

A Livingston County woman in her 80s

A Macon County woman in her 80s

Three McLean County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and a woman in her 80s

A Piatt County woman in her 90s

Two Sangamon County women in their 80s

A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

There is a total of 1,052,682 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 17,928 deaths, according to IDPH.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,036 specimens for a total 14,457,620. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 7–13, 2021 is 6.8%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 8.0% for the January 7-13 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 3,511 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 742 were in the ICU and 382 were on ventilators.

Also as of Wednesday night, there were 704,225 vaccine doses delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, 268,525 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 972,750 vaccine doses in the state, according to IDPH.

Public health officials said there have been a total of 414,296 vaccines administered throughout the state, including 51,891 for long-term care facilities. They also reported the 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,703 doses.