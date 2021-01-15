IDPH: 6,642 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 123 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,642 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 123 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 12 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County men in their 60s & 70s

A Christian County man in his 50s

A Coles County man in his 80s

An Iroquois County man in his 50s

A Macoupin County woman in her 90s

Two McLean County men in their 80s & 90s

A Shelby County man in his 80s

Three Vermilion County residents: Two men in their 40s & 70s and a woman in her 50s

There is a total of 1,059,324 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 18,049 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total 14,564,776. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 8–14, 2021 is 6.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 7.7% for the time period of January 8-14.

As of Thursday night, 3,446 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 712 were in the ICU and 386 were on ventilators.

Also as of Thursday night, 726,475 vaccine doses were delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 268,525 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 995,000 doses.

“IDPH is currently reporting a total of 447,348 vaccines administered, including 56,624 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,125 doses,” said public health officials.