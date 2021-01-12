IDPH: 6,642 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 117 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,642 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 117 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 12 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County women in their 70s & 90s

A Coles County man in his 60s

A Cumberland County woman in her 70s

A Ford County woman in her 80s

A Macoupin County woman in her 60s

A Moultrie County woman in her 80s

Two Sangamon County residents: A man and woman in their 90s

Three Vermilion County residents: A woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s

IDPH said there is a total of 1,040,168 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 17,743 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 5–11, 2021 is 7.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.6% for the January 5-11 time period.

As of Monday night, 3,553 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 757 were in the ICU and 409 were on ventilators.