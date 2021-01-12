IDPH: 6,642 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 117 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,642 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 117 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 12 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Champaign County women in their 70s & 90s
  • A Coles County man in his 60s
  • A Cumberland County woman in her 70s
  • A Ford County woman in her 80s
  • A Macoupin County woman in her 60s
  • A Moultrie County woman in her 80s
  • Two Sangamon County residents: A man and woman in their 90s
  • Three Vermilion County residents: A woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s

IDPH said there is a total of 1,040,168 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 17,743 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 5–11, 2021 is 7.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.6% for the January 5-11 time period.

As of Monday night, 3,553 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 757 were in the ICU and 409 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story