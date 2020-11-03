IDPH: 6,516 new COVID-19 cases; 68 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,516 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 68 additional deaths.

In a news release, the public health department included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients include:

A man and woman in their 90s from Coles County

An Effingham man in his 70s

Five Macon County residents: A man & woman in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and 2 women in their 90s

Two Shelby County men in their 70s and 80s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 27 – November 2 is 8.2%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 9.9% for the time period of October 27-November 2.

There is a total of 430,018 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 9,878 deaths.

As of Monday night, there were 3,594 hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 755 were in the ICU and 326 were on ventilators.