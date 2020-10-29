IDPH: 6,363 new COVID-19 cases; 56 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,363 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 56 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Christian County man in his 80s

An Edgar County man in his 70s

A woman in her 70s from Livingston County

A Macon County man in his 30s

Additionally, IDPH stated, ” Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 specimens for a total 7,542,098. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 22 – October 28 is 6.9%.” IDPH has been reporting the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases in their daily releases. They said they figure out this number by using the total number of cases over total tests.

Starting Thursday, IDPH will report the statewide test positivity in their releases. They said that number is calculated by the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. “The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.”

IDPH stated both case and test positivity gives them a better idea of the bigger COVID-19 picture. “Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” said public health officials.

Also, IDPH reported a total number of 395,458 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 9,675 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, there were 3,030 people throughout the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 643 were in the ICU and 269 were on ventilators.