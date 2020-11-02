IDPH: 6,222 new COVID-19 cases; 20 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,222 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 20 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included three central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Champaign County man in his 60s
  • A man in his 80s from Iroquois County
  • A Piatt County woman in her 60s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,118 specimens for a total 7,876,421. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 26 – November 1 is 8.1%.” They also reported the seven-day statewide test positivity was 9.7 percent for October 26- November 1.

The public health department said there is a total of 423,502 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 9,810 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 3,371 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 722 were in the ICU and 298 were on ventilators.

