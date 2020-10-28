IDPH: 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; 51 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 6,110 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 51 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included four central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A man in his 70s from Macon County

Two McLean County women in their 50s and 90s

A Piatt County man in his 80s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042.”

Public health reported a total of 389,095 COVID-19 cases, including 9,619 deaths, across the state.

As of Tuesday night, there were 2,861 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 600 were in the ICU and 243 were on ventilators.