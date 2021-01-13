IDPH: 5,862 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 97 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 5,862 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 97 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Christian County woman in his 80s

An Iroquois County man in his 80s

A Logan County woman in her 60s

A Macon County man in his 80s

Three McLean County men in their 40s and 80s

Three Sangamon county residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s

Five Vermilion County residents: Three women in their 80s & 90s and two men in their 80s

IDPH reported a total of 1,046,030 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 17,840 deaths.

Additionally, public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.3% for the January 6-12 time period.

As of Tuesday night, 3,642 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 749 were in the ICU and 386 were on ventilators.

Also as of Tuesday night, IDPH said 703,525 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to providers across the state, including Chicago. Additionally, 268,525 doses were allocated for the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. Illinois now has a total of 972,050 vaccine doses.

There have been a total of 384,658 vaccines administered in Illinois, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was around 25,400 doses.