IDPH: 5,862 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 97 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 5,862 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, including 97 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 15 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Christian County woman in his 80s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 80s
  • A Logan County woman in her 60s
  • A Macon County man in his 80s
  • Three McLean County men in their 40s and 80s
  • Three Sangamon county residents: Two women in their 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s
  • Five Vermilion County residents: Three women in their 80s & 90s and two men in their 80s

IDPH reported a total of 1,046,030 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 17,840 deaths.

Additionally, public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.3% for the January 6-12 time period.

As of Tuesday night, 3,642 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 749 were in the ICU and 386 were on ventilators.

Also as of Tuesday night, IDPH said 703,525 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to providers across the state, including Chicago. Additionally, 268,525 doses were allocated for the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. Illinois now has a total of 972,050 vaccine doses.

There have been a total of 384,658 vaccines administered in Illinois, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily was around 25,400 doses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story