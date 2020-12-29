IDPH: 5,644 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 106 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 5,644 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 106 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 10 central Illinois residents in the additional deaths reported. Those patients included:

  • A Christian County woman in her 70s
  • A Logan County woman in her 80s
  • Three McLean County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and a woman in her 90s
  • A Moultrie County woman in her 60s
  • Two Sangamon County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 80s
  • Two Vermilion County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 80s

IDPH reported a total of 948,006 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 16,179 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 7.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.8% for the time period of December 22-28.

Also, as of Monday night, there were 4,313 people in Illinois hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 904 were in the ICU and 506 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story