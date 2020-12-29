IDPH: 5,644 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 106 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 5,644 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 106 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed 10 central Illinois residents in the additional deaths reported. Those patients included:

A Christian County woman in her 70s

A Logan County woman in her 80s

Three McLean County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and a woman in her 90s

A Moultrie County woman in her 60s

Two Sangamon County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 80s

Two Vermilion County residents: A man and woman in their 70s & 80s

IDPH reported a total of 948,006 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 16,179 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 22 – December 28, 2020 is 7.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 8.8% for the time period of December 22-28.

Also, as of Monday night, there were 4,313 people in Illinois hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 904 were in the ICU and 506 were on ventilators.