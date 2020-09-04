IDPH: 5,368 new COVID-19 cases after backlog; 29 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new COVID-19 cases Friday after they said there was a slowdown in data processing. Officials stated that was because of a large volume of testing throughout the state.

They said two system upgrades were put in place, which caused the systems to have “significantly faster processing capacity.” Now, the backlog created by the slowdown is cleared, according to IDPH. “Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative result to individuals in any way.”

Additionally, IDPH reported 29 additional deaths. Officials included a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County, a woman in her 90s from Edgar County, a man in his 70s from Macoupin County, a man in his 90s from McLean County and a woman in her 90s from Moultrie County in their list of additional deaths.

In their news release, IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 149,273 specimens for a total of 4,309,941. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 4.1%. Using a 7-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decisions makers with a consistent picture of trends over time.”

There is a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths, across 102 Illinois Counties.

As of Thursday night, 1,621 Illinois residents with the virus were in the hospital. Of those patients, 360 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.