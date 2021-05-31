IDPH: 521 new cases of COVID-19, 33 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 521 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,382,186 cases, including 22,827 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

A total of 11,291,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 50,162 doses.

