IDPH: 51 counties at a warning level for COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 51 counties are now at a warning level for COVID-19. There was an increase in 34 counties since last week.

In a news release, IDPH said there were several reasons a county would be considered at a warning level for the virus. However, they said common factors include increases in cases and outbreaks associated with large gatherings. They also see businesses disregarding mitigation efforts.

Additionally, there are metric triggers such as new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, etc. For a full list of those triggers, click here.

IDPH’s list of counties at a warning level include:

Adams CountyBond CountyBoone County
Carroll CountyCass CountyChristian County
Clay CountyClinton CountyCrawford County
DeKalb CountyDouglas CountyEdwards County
Fayette CountyFord CountyFranklin County
Gallatin CountyGreene CountyHamilton County
Henderson CountyJersey CountyJo Daviess County
Johnson CountyKane CountyKendall County
Knox CountyLaSalle CountyLee County
Macon CountyMacoupin CountyMcDonough County
McHenry CountyMercer CountyMorgan County
Moultrie CountyOgle CountyPerry County
Pike CountyPulaski CountyRock Island County
Saline CountyShelby County Stephenson County
Union CountyVermilion CountyWabash County
Warren CountyWayne CountyWhiteside County
Will CountyWilliamson CountyWinnebago County

Mitigation efforts are being taken in several counties. Those include stressing the importance of testing, hiring more contact tracers and working with local leaders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

