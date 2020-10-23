IDPH: 51 counties at a warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 51 counties are now at a warning level for COVID-19. There was an increase in 34 counties since last week.

In a news release, IDPH said there were several reasons a county would be considered at a warning level for the virus. However, they said common factors include increases in cases and outbreaks associated with large gatherings. They also see businesses disregarding mitigation efforts.

Additionally, there are metric triggers such as new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, etc. For a full list of those triggers, click here.

IDPH’s list of counties at a warning level include:

Adams County Bond County Boone County Carroll County Cass County Christian County Clay County Clinton County Crawford County DeKalb County Douglas County Edwards County Fayette County Ford County Franklin County Gallatin County Greene County Hamilton County Henderson County Jersey County Jo Daviess County Johnson County Kane County Kendall County Knox County LaSalle County Lee County Macon County Macoupin County McDonough County McHenry County Mercer County Morgan County Moultrie County Ogle County Perry County Pike County Pulaski County Rock Island County Saline County Shelby County Stephenson County Union County Vermilion County Wabash County Warren County Wayne County Whiteside County Will County Williamson County Winnebago County

Mitigation efforts are being taken in several counties. Those include stressing the importance of testing, hiring more contact tracers and working with local leaders.