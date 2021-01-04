IDPH: 5,059 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 79 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 5,059 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including 79 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Macoupin County woman in her 90s
  • A Piatt County woman in her 60s
  • Two Sangamon County residents: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s

IDPH reported there is a total of 984,880 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 16,834 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,254 specimens for a total 13,530,371. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 is 8.6%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 9.8% for the time period of December 28 – January 3.

As of Sunday night, 3,948 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 816 were in the ICU and 471 were on ventilators.

