IDPH: 4,979 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 123 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,979 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 123 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 14 central Illinois residents. Those patients included:

A Christian County man in his 60s

A Coles County woman in her 20s

A Douglas County man in his 80s

An Effingham County man in his 80s

An Iroquois County man in his 70s

Two Livingston County residents: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s

Two Macoupin County women in their 80s & 90s

Two McLean County women in their 80s

Three Montgomery County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and a woman in her 80s

IDPH reported a total of 1,086,333 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 18,520 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,036 specimens for a total 15,083,685. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 14–20, 2021 is 5.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 6.5% for the January 14-20 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 3,281 people across the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 662 were in the ICU and 358 were on ventilators.

Also as of Wednesday night, IDPH said 901,025 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in the state. They also stated around 524,050 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,425,075 vaccine doses in Illinois.

“IDPH is currently reporting a total of 572,389 vaccines administered, including 90,752 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 34,649 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 22,585 doses,” said public health officials.

They also stated if all mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move to Tier 2 on Friday.