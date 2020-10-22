IDPH: 4,942 new COVID-19 cases; 44 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,942 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 44 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included five central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Christian County man in his 90s

A man from DeWitt County in his 70s

One Effingham County man in his 90s

A Sangamon County woman in her 80s

One Shelby County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082.”

IDPH reported a total of 360,159 COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois, including 9,387 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, there were 2,463 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 525 were in the ICU and 212 were on ventilators.