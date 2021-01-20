IDPH: 4,822 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 107 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,822 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 107 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed 17 central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Two Champaign County women in their 80s & 90s

A Christian County man in his 60s

A Coles County woman in her 90s

A Ford County woman in her 90s

An Iroquois County woman in her 90s

A Logan County woman in her 80s

Three Macon County residents: One woman in her 50s and two men in their 60s & 70s

Three McLean County residents: A woman and two men, all in their 80s

Two Montgomery County women in their 80s & 100s

Two Vermilion County men in their 70s & 80s

There is a total of 1,081,354 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 18,398 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,121 specimens for a total 14,984,649. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 13–19, 2021 is 5.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 6.8% for the January 13-19 time period.

As of Tuesday night, 3,284 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 722 were in the ICU and 379 were on ventilators.

Also as of Tuesday night, 864,150 vaccine doses had been delivered to providers across Illinois. Additionally, around 524,050 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,388,200 doses in Illinois.

“IDPH is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities,” said IDPH officials. “Yesterday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.”

Additionally, public health officials said if all mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6 will go into Phase 4 on Thursday and Region 7 is on track to move to Tier 1.