IDPH: 478 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 9 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 478 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including nine additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a McLean County man in his 40s.

There is a total of 1,383,065 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,842 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 1,013 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 278 were in the ICU and 150 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,697 specimens for a total of 24,676,057. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26-June 1, 2021 is 1.5%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.8 percent for the same time period.

The public health department said more than 67 percent of adults in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

IDPH officials said there have been a total of 11,338,305 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses. Yesterday, 29,322 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”