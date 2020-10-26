IDPH: 4,729 new COVID-19 cases; 17 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,729 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 17 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216.”

IDPH also stated there is a total of 378,985 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 9,522 deaths.

As of Sunday night, there were 2,638 people across the stated hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 589 were in the ICU and 238 were on ventilators.