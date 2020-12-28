IDPH: 4,453 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 105 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,453 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 105 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Ford County woman in her 90s
  • An Iroquois County man in his 70s
  • A Logan County man in his 70s
  • Three Macoupin County women in their 60s, 80s & 90s
  • A Moultrie County man in his 80s
  • Three Sangamon County men in their 80s & 90s

IDPH officials stated there is a total of 942,362 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,074 deaths.

Also, public health said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,046 specimens for a total 13,036,658. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 21 – December 27, 2020 is 7.2%.” Additionally, they reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 8.7% for the December 21-27 time period.

As of Sunday, there were 4,243 people across the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 884 were in the ICU and 515 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story