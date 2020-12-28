IDPH: 4,453 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 105 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,453 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 105 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 10 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Ford County woman in her 90s

An Iroquois County man in his 70s

A Logan County man in his 70s

Three Macoupin County women in their 60s, 80s & 90s

A Moultrie County man in his 80s

Three Sangamon County men in their 80s & 90s

IDPH officials stated there is a total of 942,362 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 16,074 deaths.

Also, public health said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,046 specimens for a total 13,036,658. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 21 – December 27, 2020 is 7.2%.” Additionally, they reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 8.7% for the December 21-27 time period.

As of Sunday, there were 4,243 people across the state hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 884 were in the ICU and 515 were on ventilators.