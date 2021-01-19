IDPH: 4,318 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 33 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,318 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 33 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed six central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

Three Champaign County residents: Two women and a man in their 60s

An Effingham County woman in her 80s

A Sangamon County woman in her 70s

A Vermilion County man in his 60s

There is a total of 1,076,532 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 18,291 deaths.

Additionally, IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,533 specimens for a total 14,898,528. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 12–18, 2021 is 5.7%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 6.9% for the time period of January 12-18.

As of Monday night, 3,335 people across the state were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 713 were in the ICU and 395 were on ventilators.

Also as of Monday night, there were 781,350 vaccine doses delivered to providers in the state. Additionally, around 304,600 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,085,950 doses in Illinois. “IDPH is currently reporting a total of 508,732 vaccines administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities.” Officials continued to say 13,169 doses were administered Monday. They also reported a 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily of 22,134 doses.