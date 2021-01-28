IDPH: 4,191 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 103 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,191 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 103 additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 70s

A McLean County woman in her 90s

A Montgomery County woman in her 90s

A Sangamon County woman in her 100s

There is a total of 1,116,372 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 19,067 deaths.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,119 specimens for a total 15,733,562. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 21–27, 2021 is 4.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.5% for the January 21-27 time period.

As of Wednesday night, there were 2,802 people around the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 567 were in the ICU and 292 were on ventilators.

A total of 1,293,075 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in the state, according to IDPH. Additionally, around 496,100 doses have been allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,789,175 Illinois doses.

“IDPH is currently reporting a total of 829,488 vaccines administered, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 55,865 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,728 doses.”