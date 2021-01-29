The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

IDPH: 4,156 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 71 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,156 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 71 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed nine central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients include:

  • A Champaign County man in his 60s
  • A Coles County man in his 60s
  • A Douglas County woman in her 80s
  • An Effingham County woman in her 90s
  • An Iroquois County woman in her 90s
  • A Logan County man in his 50s
  • A Piatt County man in his 80s
  • A Shelby County man in his 90s
  • A Vermilion County man in his 60s

There is a total of 1,120,528 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 19,138 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total 15,844,619. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 22–28, 2021 is 4.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.4% for the time period of January 22-28.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 532 were in the ICU and 297 were on ventilators.

Also as of Thursday night, a total of 1,304,475 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 496,100 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,800,575 Illinois doses.

“IDPH is currently reported a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Yesterday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story