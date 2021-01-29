IDPH: 4,156 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 71 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,156 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 71 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed nine central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients include:

A Champaign County man in his 60s

A Coles County man in his 60s

A Douglas County woman in her 80s

An Effingham County woman in her 90s

An Iroquois County woman in her 90s

A Logan County man in his 50s

A Piatt County man in his 80s

A Shelby County man in his 90s

A Vermilion County man in his 60s

There is a total of 1,120,528 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 19,138 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total 15,844,619. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 22–28, 2021 is 4.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 5.4% for the time period of January 22-28.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 532 were in the ICU and 297 were on ventilators.

Also as of Thursday night, a total of 1,304,475 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 496,100 doses were allocated to the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. There is a total of 1,800,575 Illinois doses.

“IDPH is currently reported a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Yesterday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.”