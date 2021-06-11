IDPH: 401 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases; 22 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 401 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 22 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Livingston County man in his 80s.

There is a total of 1,387,029 COVID-19 cases across Illinois–including 23,035 deaths–according to IDPH.

As of Thursday night, there were 707 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 185 were in the ICU and 94 were on ventilators.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,661 specimens for a total of 25,073,580. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4-10, 2021 is 1.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 1.3 percent for the same time period.

Public health officials said more than 69 percent of Illinois adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Additionally, over 52 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

There has been a total of 11,863,456 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 48,012 doses.  Yesterday, 42,083 doses were reported administered in Illinois,” said health officials.

