IDPH: 4,004 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 4,004 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 21 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included two men in their 80s from Menard and Sangamon counties.

The public health department reported a total of 1,273,200 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 21,476 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,808 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 369 were in the ICU and 163 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 2-8, 2021 is 4.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 4.8 percent for the same time period.

There is a total of 8,841,285 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois. That number includes doses designated for long-term care facilities through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, which has ended.

“A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses. Yesterday, a record 164,462 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”