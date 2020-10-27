IDPH: 4,000 new COVID-19 cases; 46 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 46 additional deaths.

In a news release, IDPH officials included six central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County woman in her 90s

One Macon County woman in her 70s

Two McLean County residents: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

A Moultrie County woman in her 50s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290.”

IDPH reported a total of 382,985 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 9,568 deaths.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 595 were in the ICU and 241 were on ventilators.