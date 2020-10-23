IDPH: 3,874 new COVID-19 cases; 31 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 3,874 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 31 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 12 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s from Christian County

A DeWitt County woman in her 70s

Two Macon County men in their 70s and 80s

Two women in their 80s & 90s and one man from McLean County

A Sangamon County man in his 70s

One Shelby County woman in her 70s

Two Vermilion County men in their 70s

Additionally, IDPH stated, “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338.”

On Friday, IDPH reported a total of 364,033 COVID-19 cases, including 9,418 deaths, across the state.

As of Thursday night, there were 2,498 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 511 were in the ICU and 197 were on ventilators.